Suspect held in murder of Canadian
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police say a suspect has been arrested in the murder of Latoya Alcindor, a Canadian woman who was found dead on January 21 at an apartment in Runaway Bay, St Ann.
The suspect's identity is being withheld.
The police noted, however, that detectives are now in the final stages of preparing the case file and have collected several statements.
According to the police, about 4:30 pm on Thursday, January 21 other occupants of the apartment reportedly noticed an anomaly at Alcindor's room and summoned them. On their arrival, the body was seen in a pool of blood with stab wounds, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy