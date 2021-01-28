Suspect held in murder of Canadian

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police say a suspect has been arrested in the murder of Latoya Alcindor, a Canadian woman who was found dead on January 21 at an apartment in Runaway Bay, St Ann.

The suspect's identity is being withheld.

The police noted, however, that detectives are now in the final stages of preparing the case file and have collected several statements.

According to the police, about 4:30 pm on Thursday, January 21 other occupants of the apartment reportedly noticed an anomaly at Alcindor's room and summoned them. On their arrival, the body was seen in a pool of blood with stab wounds, the police said.