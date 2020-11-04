Suspect in Westmoreland double murder turns himself in; another being sought

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – A suspect who was being sought by the police in connection with a case of double murder and wounding with intent in Westmoreland on September 30 has turned himself in.

Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Ewan of Hudson Street turned himself in to detectives at the Major Investigation Division today.

Reports are that about 6:55 pm, Ewan and another assailant entered a shop on Hudson Street and opened gunfire, hitting three people, two of whom succumbed to their injuries. They are 22-year-old Rojae Reid and 24-year-old Anthonika Wedderburn.

Ewan was subsequently charged.

Meanwhile, police are seeking 29-year-old Andre Hinds, otherwise called 'Bunny', who is the other suspect named in the incident. He is urged to turn himself in immediately, and anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-955-2758, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.