Suspect in bar robbery nabbed 2 years later after road breaches

ST MARY, Jamaica — After eluding capture for more than two years, 27-year-old Leon Palmer, otherwise called 'Paps', of River Drive, Richmond in St Mary was arrested and charged with shop-breaking and larceny following an incident in Richmond, St Mary.

According to the police, about 8:30 pm on February 6, 2018, the complainant securely locked up her bar and shortly after returned to find that the building was broken into.

An assortment of alcoholic drinks valuing $34,000 was stolen, the police said.

In August 2020, Palmer was arrested in connection with breaches of the Road Traffic Act and his fingerprints were ordered taken.

However, the police said it was later discovered that his fingerprints matched those that were taken from the scene of the two-year-old crime.

His court date is to be finalised.