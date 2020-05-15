Suspect in custody for brutal Westomerland murder

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of 28-year-old mechanic, Aldon Fearing otherwise called 'Bling'.

According to the police, Fearing, who is of Chesterfield, Westmoreland, was found dead in the community after he left home about 8:40 pm Thursday and did not return.

Relatives reportedly went in search of him and found his feet amputated and his body with several chop wounds.

The police were called and the body removed to the morgue after the scene was processed.

Following investigations, the suspect was arrested.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.