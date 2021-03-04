Suspect in double murder of Calabar coach, young woman killed

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have confirmed that a man, who is believed to be the suspect in the double murder of 38-year-old Calabar coach Nicholas Neufville and 19-year-old Rahiema Edwards, was killed by cops in the parish early today.

The police said detectives are now working to confirm the man's identity.

They said a firearm and several rounds of ammunition were also seized in the incident.

