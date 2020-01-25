Suspect in murder of 8-y-o Kingston boy held in Trelawny
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The suspect wanted in relation to the killing of eight-year-old Galen Buchanan was held in Trelawny, this morning, the police have confirmed.
Phillip Rose, who also goes by the names Phillip Williams, Rochester Rose, and Ochester Rose, was listed as a suspect in the abduction and murder of Galen, of a Spanish Town Road, St Andrew address. Galen was reported missing on Tuesday and a high alert was issued by the police.
About 3:15 pm on Thursday residents stumbled upon Galen's body in the harbour at Royal Palm, Bournemouth Gardens in Kingston 2, with the hands bound.
Rose was subsequently listed as a person of interest by the police.
