Suspect in robberies at Trafalgar/ Waterloo Road intersection nabbed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested a man they believe has been robbing people at the intersection of Trafalgar, Waterloo and Hope roads in St Andrew.

According to the police, several informal reports were made about a man committing acts of simple larceny, during the nighttime at the traffic light in the area.

It was reported that the man usually steals items such as cellular phones, handbags and jewellery from unsuspecting motorists when they come to a stop at the traffic light.

Lawmen are asking members of the public who may have been victims of theft in the area, to come forward.

They are being urged to contact the Half-Way-Tree police at (876) 926-8185 or 876-926-2551.