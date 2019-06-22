Suspected Portmore serial rapist nabbed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man believed to be the so-called Portmore serial rapist is currently in police custody.

According to a Twitter post by the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the man was arrested yesterday evening in Congreve Park, Portmore, St Catherine.

Police reports are that the serial rapist broke into the homes of multiple single women around Portmore, with his victims ranging from 19 to 60 years old.

The incidents of rape are said to have occurred in the Bridgeport, Cumberland, Braeton, Portmore Pines and Silverstone areas.

The police are now asking anyone who may have information to assist with the investigations to contact the Portmore Police Station.