Suspected car thieves fire at cops, one nabbed
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man is now in custody and a firearm and two motor vehicles seized after residents in Charlemont, St Catherine reported suspicious activities in their community yesterday.
The police said a team of officers responded to calls from residents about midday and observed two motor vehicles with men inside. On seeing the police, one of the vehicles reportedly sped off and later crashed into a wall as the lawmen gave chase.
It is further reported that four men exited the motor vehicle firing at the police. Three of them escaped during the incident.
A fourth man was held and a Smith and Wesson firearm taken from him, the police said. His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.
The two motor vehicles, one of which was reported stolen in Kingston, were also seized.
