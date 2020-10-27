Suspected contract killer fatally shot in confrontation with police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man wanted for multiple murders and shootings in the parishes of St Catherine and St Ann was one of two who were fatally shot in a confrontation with the police last night in St Catherine.

The men have been identified as Ashado McFarlane, otherwise called 'Boysie', and Jahmeele Omar Smith, otherwise called 'Blackman'.

Reports are that a team from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (C-TOC) was conducting an intelligence-driven operation in the Duncan's Pen area of St Catherine in connection with the investigation of the kidnapping and suspected murder of 29-year old restaurant supervisor, Kenroy McPherson.

The police said the team of investigators moved to intercept a white Toyota Fielder in which the men were travelling, but upon seeing the police, a shootout ensued.

The police said when the shooting subsided, both McFarlane and Smith were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The police said another man escaped but a Remington 12-gauge shotgun was seized.

McFarlane has since been identified as an alleged contract killer, operating in the parishes of St Catherine and St Ann.

In 2020 alone, he has been wanted and sought after by the police in connection with eight murders in the Linstead, Bog Walk and Riversdale communities in St Catherine. He was also wanted in connection with one case of murder in Ocho Rios, St Ann, and is a person of interest for two others.

The police added that McFarlane was wanted by the St Ann police in connection with four cases of wounding with intent, an incident of shooting with intent — in which he fired at three police officers — and several robberies in Ocho Rios.