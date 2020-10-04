Suspected cow thieves held after gun attack in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica — The police have arrested two suspected cattle thieves and are asking four others to turn themselves in following a chase, which the police have described as a “brazen attack” in St Ann on Friday.

The men, who the believe the men may be able to assist them in the case, are being asked to turn themselves in to the St Ann's Bay police by 5:00 pm tomorrow.

They are: a man known only as Jermaine of a Kingston address, along with Terrence Harilan of Windsor district in St Ann, another known as 'Reneil' otherwise called 'Country' of Parry Town, St Ann, and a fourth known as 'Tall Man' also of Windsor district.

Acting Commanding Officer for the division, Superintendent Carlos Russell, explained that the men were identified in the aftermath of a shooting and car chase that unfolded about 12:35 am on Friday in the Ramble area of the parish.

Russell said a police team intercepted a Toyota Probox motor car along the Ramble main road and signalled the driver of the motor car to stop but he refused and sped off, crashing into a section of the service vehicle as he attempted to escape.

It is also said that armed men aboard the vehicle fired gunshots at the police, who returned gunfire.

The driver reportedly sped off once more and the police team pursued the vehicle, which was found shortly after abandoned along a section of the road.

Two calves that were found inside the motor vehicle were returned to the owner, the police said.

Later that day, officers arrested a man and a woman in connection with the investigation. The man, who had a gunshot wound to the leg, was assisted to the hospital for treatment and was later released into police custody. Their identities are being withheld at this time.

In giving an update on the incident, Russell disclosed that the police officers involved in the incident were unharmed and remain in good spirits.

The police said the matter was reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) as well as the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

Anyone with information that can assist investigators is being asked to contact the St Ann's Bay Police Station at 876-978-2209, Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 number or the nearest police station.