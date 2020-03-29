Suspected drowning in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica— Seventeen-year-old Kingsley Campbell of Sterling district, Calderwood in St Ann is suspected to have drowned, yesterday, at a beach in Priory, St Ann.

Lawmen said that about 4:49 pm, Campbell was at the beach with a relative when he complained of feeling ill.

The relative reportedly left to purchase food, however, upon return, Campbell could not be found.

An alarm was made after Campbell's clothes were found along the beach. His body was subsequently pulled from the water.

The scene was processed, and the body was removed to the morgue pending a post mortem examination.