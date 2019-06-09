Suspected drowning of unidentified man in Portmore

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Portmore Police Station in St Catherine are probing a suspected drowning of an unidentified male at the Forum Beach in Bridgeport on Saturday, June 8.

The body is of dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Reports are that about 6:00 am residents saw the body and summoned the police. The body was removed from the water and taken to the morgue for a post mortem investigation to be conducted.