Suspected suicide in August Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man is suspected to have committed suicide at his home in August Town, St Andrew earlier today.

Dead is 47-year-old Kenneth Grant, a former coach.

Reports from the August Town police are that about 1:00 pm, a relative stumbled upon the body and alerted them.

The lawmen said on their arrival, Grant's body was seen in a room hanging by the neck with a cord that was tied to a metal shelf.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.