Suspected suicide in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Thirty-one-year-old Patrick Miller, a security guard of Beacon Avenue, Thompson Pen in St Catherine, is suspected to have committed suicide at his home yesterday.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 7:00 pm, relatives discovered his body hanging from the ceiling of his bedroom with an electrical cord tied around the neck.

His body was removed to the morgue after the processing of the scene.

Investigations continue.