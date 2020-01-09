Suspected suicide on Jericho, Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica - The Hanover police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found in a house in Jericho district, Hanover on Wednesday, January 8.

Dead is 32-year-old Ennis Malcolm otherwise called 'Necus' and 'Pang', an electrician of Jericho district in the parish.

Reports from the Lucea police are that relatives stumbled upon the body about 8:00 am and alerted them. On their arrival, the body was seen hanging from the ceiling by a sheet that was tied to its neck.