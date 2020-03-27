Suspension of driver's licences testing by ITA extended
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Transport and Mining is further suspending all driving examinations from Island Traffic Authority (ITA) depots islandwide for 14 days.
These include testing for the provisional drivers (learner's) licenses, yard and road tests.
This is an extension of the previous March 16 – 27 suspension.
The ministry said this action bolsters precautionary measures already in place to safeguard customers and workers from the spread of COVID-19, and is in keeping with the Ministry of Health and Wellness guidelines.
During this period, the adjustment in procedure for testing motor vehicles for certification of fitness remains in place, the ministry said.
