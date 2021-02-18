Suspicious teen on motorcycle arrested

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A teenager riding a motorcycle was arrested Sunday and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after he was reportedly caught with a gun along Sylvester Drive in St Catherine.

He has been identified as 18-year-old Dijoun Lawrence of Shepherd Lane, Red Ground, Old Harbour.

The police said about 1:15 pm, a team was on mobile patrol when Lawrence was spotted riding a motorcycle. The police said his behaviour aroused the suspicion of officers and he was accosted and searched.

A Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine containing seven rounds was taken from a section of his waistband, the police said.

Lawrence was formally charged after his caution statement.

He will appear in court at a later date.