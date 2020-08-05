Sweet yam production up - MICAF

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries says there has been a 12 per cent increase in sweet yam production under its Production Incentive Programme.

Acting senior director of Production Marketing and Special Projects at Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Collin Henry, said that a total of 55 of the 130 hectares of the crop planted has been reaped.

He said the produce weighs in at 800 tonnes and values some $150 million.

“This, the farmers can use to be able to care for themselves and their families. To date, we have spent approximately $30 million dollars on sweet yam,” he disclosed.

The ministry said a total of 500 farmers are involved in the growth of sweet yam across the island, in south St James; Endeavour and Madras in St Ann; James Hill and Thompson Town in Clarendon; Mile Gully in Manchester; and south Trelawny.

The crop is imperative to safeguarding Jamaica's food security, Henry said.

Sweet yam is one of nine crops targeted under the Government's $1.6-billion Production Incentive Programme.

The senior director said it is intended to help to reduce rural to urban drift and contribute to rural development by sustaining rural farmers and their families.

“The growth of sweet yam among the farmers has also managed to secure employment in rural communities,” he added.

“This is the reason the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries and RADA have taken this holistic approach to provide farmers with clean planting material and other inputs to maximise production and productivity so that we can obtain market access both locally and internationally,” he added.

Under the Production Incentive Programme, other crops such as ginger, dasheen, hot pepper, Irish potatoes, onion, strawberry and cassava are being targeted for development. Over 4,000 farmers are expected to benefit, directly and indirectly.

Participating farmers have been trained in technical approaches through meetings and field demonstrations.

Under the programme, RADA has also provided support by distributing planting materials, agricultural chemicals such as insecticides and fungicides, plastic mulch, irrigation and spraying equipment.