Swift action and smart tech help cops nab four men who robbed UWI student

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Swift action by police detectives, with the assistance of Jamaica Eye monitors, led to the arrest of four men and the seizure of two firearms following a robbery at The University of the West Indies (UWI) yesterday.

Reports are that about 10:30 pm, a man went to the Papine police station to report that he was held at gunpoint and robbed of his laptop and other devices.

An investigation was launched and one of the stolen electronic devices was tracked to the Mandela Highway and Portmore areas of St Catherine.

Police in Areas 4 and 5, who were in pursuit of the men, with support from the Police Emergency Communication Centre, CCTV footage and tracking information, followed the robbers back into St Andrew.

The Nissan Note motor car involved in the robbery was intercepted by several police units as well as members of the military at the intersection of South Avenue and Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.

The suspects were arrested and the weapons – a Glock pistol, a .38 revolver and two magazines – were seized. A laptop and several cellular phones were also found inside the vehicle.

Up to early this morning the police were still processing the scene.

Arthur Hall