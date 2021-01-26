Swift action needed to protect homeless, says PNP's Daley
KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) spokesperson on local government and community development, Denise Daley is calling for a swift and thorough investigation into yesterday's attacks that left four homeless men dead.
In a statement today Daley expressed concern about what she called “the continued devolution in the kind of care and compassion that we are known to show towards our most vulnerable and defenseless groups.”
“I am echoing the view of the Opposition Leader that these attacks are further evidence of the severity of the crisis of violence affecting our society. Sadly, unless we bring an end to it collectively, we are heading further into the unknown,” she said.
“I experienced a sense of indignation that such a despicable act of savagery could have occurred in the shadows of the Central Police Station, which is situated in the vicinity of the Sutton Street Court,” she added.
Daley noted that one of the sites of yesterday's attacks, the intersection of East Street and Sutton Street, has become an unofficial encampment for the homeless. The other attacks were committed in Half Way Tree, and nearby the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Church.
The spokesperson said that “such an attack in any democratically governed society would require an immediate investigation and a set of actions to prevent its recurrence.”
“We expect the authorities to move swiftly to determine what exactly transpired, and that the monsters responsible for these heinous attacks against the homeless will be brought to justice,” she said.
Daley also called on the Government to contemplate implementing specific actions to protect the homeless and offer a civilized alternative to their current living condition, including better monitoring of the areas frequented or used as encampment by these homeless citizens.
“We ought to do more legislatively to support community initiatives to prevent further homelessness. Where measures are required by policy and parliamentary action, we are ready to offer our support,” she said.
Daley said many homeless individuals would be safer and better served if returned to their communities with supported housing facilities, and proper monitoring mechanisms by the state.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy