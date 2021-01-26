Swift action needed to protect homeless, says PNP's Daley

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) spokesperson on local government and community development, Denise Daley is calling for a swift and thorough investigation into yesterday's attacks that left four homeless men dead.

In a statement today Daley expressed concern about what she called “the continued devolution in the kind of care and compassion that we are known to show towards our most vulnerable and defenseless groups.”

“I am echoing the view of the Opposition Leader that these attacks are further evidence of the severity of the crisis of violence affecting our society. Sadly, unless we bring an end to it collectively, we are heading further into the unknown,” she said.

“I experienced a sense of indignation that such a despicable act of savagery could have occurred in the shadows of the Central Police Station, which is situated in the vicinity of the Sutton Street Court,” she added.

Daley noted that one of the sites of yesterday's attacks, the intersection of East Street and Sutton Street, has become an unofficial encampment for the homeless. The other attacks were committed in Half Way Tree, and nearby the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Church.

The spokesperson said that “such an attack in any democratically governed society would require an immediate investigation and a set of actions to prevent its recurrence.”

“We expect the authorities to move swiftly to determine what exactly transpired, and that the monsters responsible for these heinous attacks against the homeless will be brought to justice,” she said.

Daley also called on the Government to contemplate implementing specific actions to protect the homeless and offer a civilized alternative to their current living condition, including better monitoring of the areas frequented or used as encampment by these homeless citizens.

“We ought to do more legislatively to support community initiatives to prevent further homelessness. Where measures are required by policy and parliamentary action, we are ready to offer our support,” she said.

Daley said many homeless individuals would be safer and better served if returned to their communities with supported housing facilities, and proper monitoring mechanisms by the state.