Sygnus pays for mammograms for 100 women

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sygnus Credit Investments (SCI) has donated $450,000 to the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) to cover the fees for 100 women to do mammogram screenings.

The donation was made on Friday, November 13.

"Breast cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Jamaican women above the age of 25 years; and therefore poses a threat to the survival of our women. We at Sygnus Credit Investments believe that early detection is important and therefore want to play our part in assisting women to get screened," said head of Legal and Compliance at Sygnus, Cerilin M Hudson. "Our gift to the society will assist with the screening of 100 women, and we invite other members of the private sector to come on board to assist our women and to support research and public education in this area,” he added.

Michael Leslie, acting executive director at the JCS, who participated in the handover ceremony, said the donation would serve “100 underserved women in need”.

The JCS said the main goal of screening exams for early breast cancer detection is to identify breast abnormalities as early as possible because it has been proven that women whose breast cancer is detected at an early stage have a 93 per cent or higher survival rate in the first five years.