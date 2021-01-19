Systems error delays payment of teachers' salaries — Education Ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information says the salaries for most teachers will not be paid today because of a server error.

However, the ministry said teachers are expected to receive their payment by Friday, January 22.

According to the ministry, the service provider had a significant challenge in processing the payroll for January 2020 as their main production server experienced significant technical difficulties that required time to fix.

The ministry said it is working with the provider to have the error resolved and apologised for any inconvenience caused.