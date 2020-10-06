T&T, Bahamas and Guyana record COVID deaths

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago, The Bahamas and Guyana recorded deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours and several other regional countries reported more positive cases of the virus that has killed nearly a thousand people in the Caribbean Community (Caricom) so far.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Health reported Tuesday that an elderly male had died from the virus, pushing the death toll to 83.

It said also that 51 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of active cases in Trinidad and Tobago to 1,784. The total number of positive cases is now 4,818.

The ministry said 1,107 persons have been discharged from hospitals and that there are 57 recovered community cases, referring to patients who were in self-isolation and met the ministry's discharge criteria.

There is a total of 1,844 recovered community cases.

In The Bahamas, the Ministry of Health confirmed 107 new cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,559.

There have been 3,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, 649 in Grand Bahama, 157 in Abaco and 54 cases in Bimini.

The Ministry of Health also reported that one new death and three deaths under investigation from New Providence are confirmed as COVID-19 related.

It said two other deaths under investigation have now been classified as non-COVID-19 related.

“These unfortunate deaths decrease the deaths under investigation to 13, increase the non-COVID-19 related deaths to 19 and tally the confirmed death toll at 100.

“To date, 22,324 tests have been completed. Hospitalised cases increased by three and are now tallied at 112. Further, there were 100 recovered cases so that the total recovered cases now stand at 2,475,” the ministry added.

Guyana's Ministry of Health on Monday evening recorded yet another COVID-19 related death bringing the death toll to 93. The latest death had been the third for the past 24 hours.

The latest fatality is an 84-year-old female from Region 4, Demerara-Mahaica, who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

“Officials of the ministry have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-deceased person. The ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace,” according to the ministry's statement.

Earlier, the ministry had reported that a 38-year-old man had died from the virus.

Guyana has 3, 188 cases of the virus with a total of 1,972 having recorded.

In Suriname, 10 of the 13 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours have been registered in the capital Paramaribo.

Overall, the active cases amount to 93 and the total number of positive cases is 4,954.

“In the past 24 hours, 14 people were declared cured, which increased the total to 4,755. There are still 30 people in the hospitals and six people in the intensive care units. Furthermore, there are now only 19 people in quarantine,” the authorities said in a statement.

The death toll remains at 106.