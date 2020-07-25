T&T prepares for Gonzalo

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) Saturday warned the population to “remain vigilant" as an unpredictable Tropical Storm Gonzalo moved closer towards the twin island republic.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) in its 8:00 am bulletin warned that heavy rains associated with the storm were nearing Trinidad and Tobago and a tropical storm warning had been put into effect for Tobago.

It said that the storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (mph) was now 100 miles, east of Trinidad and was moving west at a speed of 18 mph.

The ODPM said that the country should expect to begin to feel the effects of the storm “from as early as this morning in some areas of Tobago, north and east Trinidad”.

“This system has so far proven to be a very unpredictable. Notwithstanding this unpredictability, based on the MET Service forecast, it appears that Trinidad and Tobago can expect very heavy rainfall. As such, the ODPM is urging all persons to fully prepare themselves and secure their possessions. The entire Trinidad and Tobago is asked to be ready for this passing weather system,” it added.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) has upgraded its Adverse Weather Alert to Orange Level for Trinidad while a tropical storm warning continues to be in effect for Tobago.

“Coastal and offshore waters around Tobago and north and east of Trinidad, as well as sheltered areas along Trinidad's coastline are currently under a Hazardous Seas Alert. These conditions are expected to …persist until Sunday,” it added.

The authorities said that people should be prepared for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm activity, strong gusty winds and rough seas conditions.

“The ODPM is again cautioning persons living in low-lying areas, near river banks, or living /working in flood prone or landslip prone areas, to be extra vigilant and to take the necessary precautions to preserve life and property.

“Ensure that you have sandbags in place which are accessible from your nearest Municipal Corporation. Look out for vulnerable persons in your community who would need assistance. Additionally, persons in hilly areas should anticipate landslides and landslips.”

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) said it has been activated to coordinate response and relief efforts.

“It is critical that individuals, families and communities put emergency measures in place that could reduce the risk to lives, livelihoods and property. Be prepared for adverse weather,” the OPDM added.

The NHc said a general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected for the next couple of days and that on the forecast track, Gonzalo will move across the southern Windward Islands this afternoon or evening and over the southeastern Caribbean Sea on Sunday.”

The NHC said that little change in strength is forecast before Gonzalo reaches the southern Windward Islands later on Saturday and that “weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves over the southeastern Caribbean Sea, and the system is forecast to dissipate by Sunday night or Monday”.