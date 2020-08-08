T&T records 18 more COVID-19 cases since August

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) —Trinidad & Tobago health authorities said that 18 positive cases being reported were from tests conducted during the period July 31 to present.

“Therefore this figure is not representative of the positive cases over the past 24 hours. Only one positive case come from a sample taken within the last 24 hours,” the Ministry of Health added.

Trinidad & Tobago has 243 cases and eight deaths from the virus that was first detected in China last December and blamed for 722,000 deaths and 19.4 million infections worldwide.