T&T records 43 COVID-19 cases, tally now 369

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — One day after health authorities in the two-island republic warned of a spike in COVID-19 cases, the country has recorded 43 cases within a 24-hour period.

This brings the number of confirmed cases of the virus in T&T to 369.

The Ministry of Health in its update this morning, noted that the positive results were from samples taken from August 5 to today.

In the breakdown, the ministry said one person tested positive at a private lab, 23 cases are pending epidemiological investigation and the remaining 19 are contacts of recently positive COVID-19 patients.

Based on this latest update, citizens have been assured that all established protocols have been implemented.

The ministry said the additional patients will be processed for admission to hospital.

To date, 12,315 samples have been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and The University of the West Indies (UWI) site for testing for COVID-19.

The ministry says the number of patients tested has risen to 10,695, with 1,620 tests being repeated.

There has been no change in the number of patients recovered or the number of deaths recorded from the last update.