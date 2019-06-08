T&T to consider amnesty for CARICOM nationals in detention

Saturday, June 08, 2019

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — National Security Minister Stuart Young says the Trinidad government will be looking at ways to deal with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nationals and others who are currently being held at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) here.

Young, who was speaking in Parliament on Friday, said they could be granted amnesty similarly to what has been done for Venezuelan nationals.

The National Security Minister was replying to a question from a member of the main opposition United National Congress (UNC), Fuad Khan, on whether Venezue­lans now at the IDC can ac­cess the amnesty al­so. 

Un­der the plan, Venezue­lans reg­is­tered with Gov­ern­ment are be­ing al­lowed to work for a year in the twin island republic.

Young con­firmed that Venezue­lans at the IDC who don't have crim­i­nal charges can reg­is­ter and said that those who are at the IDC for over­stay­ing their time or who en­tered the country il­le­gal­ly will be al­lowed to reg­is­ter for amnesty.

 “We al­so had a con­ver­sa­tion at Cab­i­net on look­ing at Cari­com na­tion­als, Africans, Chi­nese, Cubans and oth­er na­tion­als who are cur­rent­ly at the IDC and I'll be tak­ing a note to the Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Coun­cil on how we deal with some of these peo­ple who are at the IDC and maybe, ex­tend­ing the amnesty to al­low them a sim­i­lar pro­vi­sion,” the national security minister said.

