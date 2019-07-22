TAJ, MOCA joint operation targeting delinquent St Ann taxpayers

KINGSTON Jamaica -- Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) and members of the Major Organised Crime & Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) say they have been conducting a joint operation in the parish of St Ann targeting 62 chronically delinquent taxpayers who failed to obey court orders.

The TAJ said that the joint team today arrested 13 taxpayers bringing the total number to 47 people taken into custody since the operation designated “Garden clean-up” began several weeks ago.

Twelve taxpayers have avoided spending time in jail by settling their outstanding taxes, however three taxpayers are still being pursued by the TAJ/MOCA team, the tax collection agency said.

Following this operation, TAJ says it will now shift its focus to other parishes “as it continues to ensure the protection of the revenue through its enforcement activities”.