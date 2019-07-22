TAJ, MOCA joint operation targeting delinquent St Ann taxpayers
KINGSTON Jamaica -- Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) and members of the Major Organised Crime & Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) say they have been conducting a joint operation in the parish of St Ann targeting 62 chronically delinquent taxpayers who failed to obey court orders.
The TAJ said that the joint team today arrested 13 taxpayers bringing the total number to 47 people taken into custody since the operation designated “Garden clean-up” began several weeks ago.
Twelve taxpayers have avoided spending time in jail by settling their outstanding taxes, however three taxpayers are still being pursued by the TAJ/MOCA team, the tax collection agency said.
Following this operation, TAJ says it will now shift its focus to other parishes “as it continues to ensure the protection of the revenue through its enforcement activities”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy