TAJ Kingston revenue service centre to reopen tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise the public that its Kingston revenue service centre at King Street will reopen for regular business tomorrow.

The corporate head office at East Street will, however, remain closed due to the unforeseen rescheduling of the Ministry of Health and Wellness supervised deep cleaning and sanitisation exercise.

TAJ says it will continue to enforce its health and safety measures in keeping with public health and safety guidelines to support the Government's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Customers are being reminded that several transactions may be conducted using TAJ's tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.