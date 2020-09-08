TAJ Spanish Town office to reopen tomorrow
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says its Spanish Town Tax Office located at 1 Twickenham Park, Spanish Town, St Catherine is to reopen to the public tomorrow.
TAJ said the location was closed today for sanitisation, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The agency said all staff members who may have been exposed, have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days and follow any further instructions by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
This, the TAJ said, will impact the number of staff available to carry out operational activities.
Customers are reminded that several transactions may be conducted using TAJ's tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.
