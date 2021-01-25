TAJ adjusts business hours for Manchester offices

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has advised that effective today, its business hours in Manchester have been adjusted in response to the revised nightly curfew that was imposed due to the spread of COVID-19.

The Government today announced that the nightly curfew in the parish will run form 7:00 pm each day to 5:00 am the following day. The revised time commences today and ends on February 8.

As a result, effective todayand for the next two weeks, the Mandeville and Christiana Tax Offices will now open to the public Mondays to Fridays from 8:30am to 3:00pm. The TAJ business office located at 3½ Caledonia Road will however close at 4:00pm (Mon-Fri).

TAJ said it will continue to enforce its health and safety measures in keeping with public health and safety guidelines, as the Government continues in its efforts to prevent the spread of corona virus. This means:

• Staff in tax offices will continue to work in protective gear

• Increased cleaning and sterilising of high traffic surfaces at our locations daily

• Hand sanitisation regimen and temperature checks for both staff and customers, at all points of entry throughout TAJ's operations

• Mandatory wearing of masks to be allowed entry

Taxpayers are advised to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel and staff at the tax offices to form an orderly line and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least six feet.

Customers are being reminded that several transactions may be conducted using TAJ's tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, these include filing and payment of business-related taxes and fees, payment of property tax, traffic tickets, motor vehicle certificate of fitness fee and driver's licence renewal fee. Additionally, customers may make certain payments via TAJ's mobile app or by using NCB Bill Pay.