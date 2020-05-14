TAJ adjusts opening hours, inline services
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says effective Monday, May 18, all tax offices and stamp duty and transfer tax offices will be open to the public from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm daily.
TAJ business offices, including the corporate office, will close at 4:00 pm, while Saturday operations at the Portmore tax office will remain suspended.
The agency said the adjustment in the operating hours is as a result of Prime Minister Andrew Holness' decision to adjust the hours of the islandwide curfew.
Inline collection of property taxes will also resume on Monday.
“This means that taxpayers may visit any tax office to pay their property tax. However, persons are still being encouraged to continue to utilise the online option, which provides a convenient stay at home alternative,” the agency said in a release.
The suspension of inline payment of motor vehicle certificate of fitness fee at major offices, will remain in effect. This transaction can only to be done online.
Several other services can also be accessed online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, to include all business related tax filing and payments, payment of traffic tickets and TCC application.
TAJ reminded customers who visit a tax office that they must wear a mask, cooperate with the instructions of security at the respective locations to form an orderly line and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least six feet.
“Continued failure to comply may result in TAJ having to take additional steps to ensure the safety of customers.”
TAJ said persons will be required to hand sanitise and have temperature checks done before entering its offices.
For further information please contact the TAJ Customer Care Centre 888-829-4357 or visit www.jamaicatax.gov.jm
