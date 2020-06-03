TAJ announces adjustments to its operations
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising the public that it has revised opening hours and adjusted several measures across its operations following the announcement of the phased reopening of the economy.
TAJ said all tax offices and the Stamp Office are now open to the public from 8:30am to 4:00pm (Monday - Wednesday) and 8:30am to 3:00pm (Thursday – Friday).
Similarly, all TAJ business offices, including the corporate office, will now close at 5:00pm (Mondays - Thursdays) and 4:00pm on Fridays. The Portmore tax office's Saturday operations will continue to be suspended, until further advised.
TAJ said it has resumed the collection of the 21-day and five-day police record fees with the exception of the next day service.
TAJ said it will continue to enforce its health and safety measures in keeping with the COVID-19 workplace protocols published by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
It further reminded customers that the motor vehicle Certificate of Fitness fee can only be paid online, as in-branch suspension of this service at major offices remains in effect.
Additionally, individuals are encouraged to use the services that can be accessed online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. These online service options include all business related tax filing and payments, property tax and traffic tickets, etc.
