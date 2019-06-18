TAJ cashier fined $80k for larceny

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A cashier at the King Street, Kingston location of the Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) was last Friday sentenced to six months imprisonment at hard labour, or a fine of $80,000 when she appeared before the Corporate Area Parish Court.

The cashier, Tamarla Peart, opted to pay the fine following the ruling handed down by Justice Vaughn Smith.

The TAJ said the sentence was imposed after the defendant, having been charged by officers of the Revenue Protection Division (RPD), pleaded guilty to the offence of Larceny as a Servant. She pleaded not guilty to Breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act and the Crown subsequently withdrew the charge.

In his summation, Smith stated that while he took into account the defendant's attorney's pleas for leniency, that by virtue of her position as a cashier, the defendant was placed in a position of trust, and this was abused.

He also stated that he had a duty to send a message to others who hold similar positions that should they act in a similar manner, there are serious consequences.

Peart was arrested and charged by officers of the RPD after it was discovered that she stole two licence discs which had been entrusted to her. She subsequently returned the items.