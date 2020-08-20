TAJ closes downtown locations after positive COVID-19 case
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says its Kingston Revenue Service Centre at King Street and corporate head office at East Street were closed today and will remain closed tomorrow, August 21, after a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19.
The administration said, out of an abundance of caution, both locations are being closed to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation.
Additionally, members of staff who may have been exposed have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days as instructed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, TAJ said.
TAJ is reminding taxpayers that several transactions may be conducted using TAJ's tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, including filing and payment of business-related taxes and fees, payment of property taxes, traffic tickets, motor vehicle certificate of fitness fees, and driver's licence renewal fees.
