TAJ employee found guilty on fraud charges

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Winston 'Bob' Hastings, a 55-year-old attendant with the Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), has found guilty of fraud and is to be sentenced on July 25.

The judgment was handed down by Judge Sandria Wong Small in the St James Parish Court last Friday.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance, Hasting was found guilty of obtaining money by false pretence, receiving stolen property, and two counts of possession of revenue paper before being duly issued for public use.

Hastings is also to answer to two charges of breaching the Corruption Prevention Act arising from the same matter when he appears for sentencing in July, the ministry said.

The incident happened in 2013 after officers of the Revenue Protection Division (RPD) were called to investigate a matter regarding a customer in the Montego Bay Revenue Service Centre who had attended the centre to do a motor vehicle transaction.

The customer noted that Hastings was the person who processed his documents for the said vehicle.

Further investigations revealed that the 'expired' Motor Vehicle Registration Certificate (MVRC) presented by the customer belonged to a batch of Revenue Paper which had been reported lost from the stores of the TAJ.

The ministry said a search of Hastings home was done and blank Provisional Driver's Licence that had not yet been issued from TAJ's stores were found in his possession.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.