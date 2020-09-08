TAJ encourages new online payment for driver's licence renewals

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reporting an encouraging take-up of the recently added online service, whereby taxpayers can now pay the renewal fee for their driver's licences via its website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

Since the July 27, 2020 implementation of the online payment option, over 2,309 transactions were recorded in the first six weeks, for private and general classes of driver's licences. This represents 12 per cent of all driver's licence renewals across the island and is the second most frequently used option, next to payments made at the Kingston Revenue Service Centre.

Taxpayers now have the option and added convenience of making payments online for the renewal of private, general or motorcycle classification of driver's licences, TAJ said.

To begin the process, taxpayers need to visit www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, login or sign up, select the option to renew driver's licence and follow the user-friendly instructions. Customers will be able to print an official receipt from the system once they have made their online payment.

After the payment has been made online, the taxpayer is required to drop off some documentation to a tax office to have the actual driver's licence produced.

Customers will not be required to join the regular lines to be served, as special boxes have been provided to accommodate drop-offs, TAJ said.

Additionally, customers are advised to visit the tax office within two weeks of dropping off their documents, as the licence would have been processed and ready for pickup within this time frame.

Motorists are reminded that they will only be allowed a period of 60 days to operate a motor vehicle using the receipt and the current or expired driver's licence, while the renewal is being processed.