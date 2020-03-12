TAJ extends income tax filing deadline
KINGSTON, Jamaica— In light of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has extended the income tax filing deadline to Wednesday, March 25.
TAJ said the move is intended to minimise crowding in tax offices in keeping with Government's guidelines on public gatherings.
The announcement means that that companies, partnerships, self-employed people and employed people with other sources of income will now have until March 25 to file and pay their income tax returns for the 2019 filing period and estimated returns for 2020.
TAJ is reminding the public that they may file and pay online using the TAJ's online portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm to stay ahead of the usual last minute tax day rush both in the tax offices and online.
