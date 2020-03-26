TAJ further extends tax deadline due to Internet service challenges
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) further extended the income tax filing deadline to Friday, March 27 due to reports from several accountants and taxpayers across the island that they were experiencing challenges accessing the Internet.
As a result, income tax filers will have until tomorrow to file their annual income tax returns for 2019 and estimated income tax returns for 2020, along with the attendant payments.
TAJ noted that despite the intermittent internet service, over 1581 corporate and individual income tax returns were filed online as at 4:00 pm yesterday.
The administration added that corporate income tax filers must file their returns electronically, via TAJ's online portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm to meet their filing obligation.
Payments may also be made online or through electronic bank transfer.
However, TAJ said individuals have the option to file online or at a tax office.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy