TAJ further extends tax deadline due to Internet service challenges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) further extended the income tax filing deadline to Friday, March 27 due to reports from several accountants and taxpayers across the island that they were experiencing challenges accessing the Internet.

As a result, income tax filers will have until tomorrow to file their annual income tax returns for 2019 and estimated income tax returns for 2020, along with the attendant payments.

TAJ noted that despite the intermittent internet service, over 1581 corporate and individual income tax returns were filed online as at 4:00 pm yesterday.

The administration added that corporate income tax filers must file their returns electronically, via TAJ's online portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm to meet their filing obligation.

Payments may also be made online or through electronic bank transfer.

However, TAJ said individuals have the option to file online or at a tax office.