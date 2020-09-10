TAJ introduces new NCB payment option

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it has collaborated with National Commercial Bank (NCB) to introduce NCB's online bill payment, known as Paysmart, as an option for several tax types.

This means NCB personal/retail customers are now able to add TAJ as a payee on their eBanking platform. The additional payment option became available on August 31, 2020 and is another convenient way for persons to pay their taxes from the convenience of their home or office, TAJ said.

The list of taxes and fees it can accommodate includes:

Property Tax

Income Tax – Individual and Corporate

General Consumption Tax

PAYE

Education Tax

National Housing Trust

National Insurance Scheme

HEART

Asset Tax

Betting, Gaming and Lottery

Composition Stamp Duty

Contractor's Levy

Guest Accommodation Room Tax

Special Consumption Tax

Withholding Taxes (Interest, Specified Services, Miscellaneous)

The administration said to begin the process the taxpayer will be required to follow the instructions found on the NCB website to add TAJ as a payee. It said that once a payment is successful, a payment reference number will be generated on the NCB online platform.

The TAJ noted further that taxpayers have the option of logging on to the TAJ website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, the following business day, to print their official receipt using the reference number generated from the NCB online platform. Individuals with an eService account will also be able to see the transaction reflected in their Revenue Administration Information System (RAIS) account, it said.