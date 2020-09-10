TAJ introduces new NCB payment option
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it has collaborated with National Commercial Bank (NCB) to introduce NCB's online bill payment, known as Paysmart, as an option for several tax types.
This means NCB personal/retail customers are now able to add TAJ as a payee on their eBanking platform. The additional payment option became available on August 31, 2020 and is another convenient way for persons to pay their taxes from the convenience of their home or office, TAJ said.
The list of taxes and fees it can accommodate includes:
- Property Tax
- Income Tax – Individual and Corporate
- General Consumption Tax
- PAYE
- Education Tax
- National Housing Trust
- National Insurance Scheme
- HEART
- Asset Tax
- Betting, Gaming and Lottery
- Composition Stamp Duty
- Contractor's Levy
- Guest Accommodation Room Tax
- Special Consumption Tax
- Withholding Taxes (Interest, Specified Services, Miscellaneous)
The administration said to begin the process the taxpayer will be required to follow the instructions found on the NCB website to add TAJ as a payee. It said that once a payment is successful, a payment reference number will be generated on the NCB online platform.
The TAJ noted further that taxpayers have the option of logging on to the TAJ website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, the following business day, to print their official receipt using the reference number generated from the NCB online platform. Individuals with an eService account will also be able to see the transaction reflected in their Revenue Administration Information System (RAIS) account, it said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy