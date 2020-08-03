TAJ issues tax fraud warning

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has reported that a number of taxpayers who have declared nil income on their income tax returns have also filed General Consumption Tax (GCT) returns for the same periods, a contradiction that could lead to prosecution and a fine of $2 million.

“TAJ has observed that this anomaly may not be a deliberate act or omission on the part of the principal account holder, or the person designated by the taxpayer to prepare and file their Income Tax Return.

“Consequently, the tax authority has sought to invite these taxpayers or those so designated to conduct business on their behalf, to contact their compliance officer immediately to commence restoration proceedings, as well to file an amended Income Tax Return(s) within 30 days or such other period as may be agreed with Tax Administration Jamaica,” the organisation said in a release to the media this morning.

TAJ said that notwithstanding the suspension of compliance enforcement actions until September 30, 2020, under the Income Tax Act, knowingly and wilfully inciting another to make and deliver a false return; making any false statement or representations in any return or statement; or aiding another to make and deliver a false return or statement, are criminal offences which carry a fine of $2 million dollars in a Parish Court if found guilty.

“Taxpayers are further reminded that they may also be prosecuted for cheating the Public Revenue at Common Law where there is evidence that their actions and or omissions, as stated above were intentional and wilful and thus constitute a fraud,” TAJ said.

The agency used the opportunity to thank all taxpayers who have contributed to the economic stability of Jamaica over the years, and added that it remains committed to improving trust and fairness within the system.

Further information on the tax law and related matters can be had by contacting the TAJ Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) or the nearest tax office.