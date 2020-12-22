TAJ launches mobile app

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has launched a mobile application to encourage customers to conduct business online as COVID-19 continues to spread across the island.

In a statement today, TAJ said the app was developed in collaboration with eGov Jamaica Limited.

“TAJ Mobile facilitates tax payments online anytime, anywhere at no additional cost and no data charge.

“The mobile application solution provides a 24/7 hassle-free way to conduct self-service transactions, via the internet using an Android device without the need to visit a Tax Office,” the agency said.

According to TAJ, more than 100 users have already downloaded the first release of TAJ Mobile, which is currently only available in the Google Play Store.

Taxpayers may use it to conduct several transactions to include:

Pay property taxes, fitness fees, and traffic ticket fines;

Search for property details by valuation and strata numbers;

View and share your payment history;

Locate the tax office closest to you; and

View TAJ headlines, and set personal reminders for important dates;

The agency noted that people will need an Android device and a Gmail account to access the Google Play Store to download the application, and make payments using a valid credit card or banking card with credit card features.

Once a payment has been made an automatic email with a Statement of Payment, will be generated by the tax authority and sent to the associated email address used to access the mobile application.

TAJ encouraged customers to take advantage of the app and other online payment options, instead of standing in-line at a tax office.

Persons may obtain further information by contacting the TAJ Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) or by visiting the TAJ website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.