TAJ threatens to boot quarantine violators from tax offices

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) say that with immediate effect, any person identified as breaching his/her quarantine, will be denied service, required to leave the location and reported to the authorities for follow-up action.

The moves comes as a result of what the TAJ says is a "worrying trend" that individuals, including some who recently travelled from overseas and who should be in quarantine have been violating the orders and visiting the tax offices to conduct business.

The tax authority said the measure has been adopted after consultation with the Jamaica Constabulary Force and Ministry of Health and Wellness.

"Prior to the implementation of this measure, TAJ had been handling such incidents on a case-by-case basis. However, the number of persons in violation of their quarantine orders has been increasing and poses a threat to staff and the general public.

"This means, therefore, that once TAJ has confirmed that the person should be in quarantine, they will not be served and will be asked to leave or be escorted from the premises. The Tax Authority, as outlined in the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No. 11) (Amendment) Order dated August 5, 2020, is obligated and empowered to report persons suspected of violating their quarantine," the agency said.

TAJ reiterated that several of its services are offered online

- including the payment of property tax, motor vehicle certificate of fitness fee, driver's licence renewal fee and business-related taxes and fees.

Querying property tax, initiating an application for a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN), or applying for Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC) can also be done online via TAJ's website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

Meanwhile, TAJ said it will continue to enforce its health and safety measures in keeping with the Government's public health and safety guidelines in its efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. This means:

• Staff in tax offices will continue to work in protective gear

• Increased cleaning and sterilising of high traffic surfaces at our locations daily

• Hand sanitisation regimen and temperature checks for both staff and customers,at all points of entry throughout TAJ's operations; and

• The mandatory wearing of masks.

"Taxpayers are also being reminded that they are to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel and staff at our tax offices to form an orderly line and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least 6 feet," the TAJ said.