TAJ to introduce sixth phase of mandatory e-filing requirement in January
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it will implement the next phase of its mandatory e-filing of tax returns on January 1, 2020.
According to TAJ, the group that will be mandated to electronically file at this time is the category of taxpayers filing Individual Income Tax (IIT) returns, including employed individuals, self-employed individuals, and pensioners, focusing on the following returns - ITO5, S04 with no income tax liability, and refund.
To assist these taxpayers to meet this legal obligation, TAJ said it has been providing training support to persons identified in this sixth phase of the mandatory e-filing requirement.
TAJ said taxpayers can therefore make arrangements for eOne-on-One sessions to train themselves, their staff, or request an advisory visit at their business locations to get assistance on the procedure to e-file returns.
The administration further advised taxpayers to contact the Taxpayer Education Unit at any revenue service centre, their assigned client relationship managers at the large taxpayer office, or the customer care centre to register for e-fling or to arrange for assistance.
A 'How To' guide for e-filing of tax returns is also available online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.
TAJ explained that this move is in keeping with its continued focus on enhancing system capacity to capture data in a more accurate and timely manner, as well as to assist in the efforts to develop a more efficient tax system.
Other returns already mandated to be filed electronically include Corporate Income Tax (CIT), General Consumption Tax (GCT), Employer's Annual Return (S02) as well as all Returns by Large Taxpayers which all have 100 per cent online filing compliance, TAJ said.
