TAJ to pilot new procedures for direct funds transfer
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will begin the pilot phase of a direct funds transfer project, aimed at improving the process by which customers transfer funds to TAJ's bank accounts for the payment of taxes and fees.
This game changing process will mitigate the challenges currently being experienced by the administration in identifying and receiving funds under the current direct banking arrangements, TAJ said.
As an added benefit, customers utilising the new procedures will be able to access and print their own official receipts from the TAJ website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. The project is designed to reduce and subsequently remove the existing manual direct banking arrangements and move towards a fully automated direct bank transfer solution.
In preparation for the pilot, customers who currently use the manual direct banking option are being advised to switch to another electronic payment option or to begin using the alternate direct funds transfer payment option, TAJ said.
Customers are reminded that there are several other electronic payment options available that doesn't require them to visit a tax office.
