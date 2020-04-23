TODSS calls for COVID-19 testing for taxi operators in St Catherine
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) is appealing to the Ministry of Health and Wellness to consider testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) among public transport operators, especially those who operate in St Catherine.
The parish was placed under lockdown following a spike in the number of coronavirus cases linked to the Alorica call centre in Portmore.
The number of confirmed cases linked to the call centre now stands at 131.
TODSS noted that many of these workers travel on public transportation.
The group said its public transport operators are at the forefront of danger and urged the Government to consider testing its members.
