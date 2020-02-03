TODSS says taxi operators feeling threatened

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), the group which represents taxi and minibus operators, is warning its members to be vigilant in wake of what it perceives as threats of violence against their well-being.

The group is calling on all public transport operators to obey the laws governing their operations, and “not be daunted by continued threats”, even as “threats against transport operators is now on RED with several sections of the society inciting high-powered violence against taxi operators”.

The group said four such operators have been slain in less than a week, and they do not feel that they have the support of the police.

This has led several operators to be contemplating their future in the public transport industry, TODSS said.

“We urge operators not to give up, not to give in, neither to surrender, but to fight their cause through the court of law. We will not disrupt the sector, we will not disrupt the country, and we will not fall dead, but instead strive for the strengthening of law, order, respect and discipline in the public transport sector,” TODSS said.