TODSS to continue demand for fare increase
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Service (TODSS) says despite its failed attempt at a strike yesterday, it will continue to call on the Government to address the issues affecting its operators.
“The power of politics and Government was more than that of social intervention and agitation but we will be relentless in our pursuit to represent the public transport sector,” the organisation said a statement today.
TODSS said it will continue to demand a 100 per cent fare increase as well as a reduction in sub-franchise fees and corruption in the wrecker service system.
The organisation said it also continue to call for the establishment and upgrading of parking facilities for transport operators.
“And we are still of the strongest view that Minister [Robert] Montague will find it in his heart to meet with the island's most powerful transport [group] on issues of importance in the sector,” TODSS said.
Robert Montague is Minister of Transport and Mining.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy