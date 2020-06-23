TODSS to continue demand for fare increase

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Service (TODSS) says despite its failed attempt at a strike yesterday, it will continue to call on the Government to address the issues affecting its operators.

“The power of politics and Government was more than that of social intervention and agitation but we will be relentless in our pursuit to represent the public transport sector,” the organisation said a statement today.

TODSS said it will continue to demand a 100 per cent fare increase as well as a reduction in sub-franchise fees and corruption in the wrecker service system.

The organisation said it also continue to call for the establishment and upgrading of parking facilities for transport operators.

“And we are still of the strongest view that Minister [Robert] Montague will find it in his heart to meet with the island's most powerful transport [group] on issues of importance in the sector,” TODSS said.

Robert Montague is Minister of Transport and Mining.