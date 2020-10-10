TODSS to vote on fare increase

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Service (TODSS) the group which represents taxi and minibus operators, says it will be seeking to “take a well needed fare increase without seeking Government's approval”.

In a statement today, the group said it will be seeking the approval at a special general meeting tomorrow.

“The decision is an important one after waiting for eight years for an increase, but we must put this resolution before the special conference of the members,” the statement read.

“We are aware of the questionable feedback from stakeholders but we are doing this because we are not sure who is responsible to provide the sector with a fare adjustment and no one is taking responsibility or speaking to us on the matter,” it added.